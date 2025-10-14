Omniversity appoints seasoned journalist as director of media, publicity

By Elizabeth Osayande

Omniversity Imperial College LLC, Missouri, USA, in collaboration with Omniversity Lagos, Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Mr. Ayo Oyoze Baje as Director of Media and Publicity.

With over three decades of experience in media, journalism, and public communication, Mr. Baje is well-positioned to strengthen Omniversity’s media presence and promote its innovative academic vision globally.

Mr. Baje’s extensive background in editorial leadership, investigative reporting, and public enlightenment will be invaluable in his new role. He will oversee strategic communication initiatives, coordinate press relations, and manage institutional visibility.

“Mr. Baje is a seasoned communicator and thought leader whose professionalism and insight will greatly advance Omniversity’s mission to redefine higher education through global partnerships, academic innovation, and integrity,” said Professor Tokunbo Akeredolu-Ale, President/Dean of Omniversity Imperial College LLC.

The management and governing council congratulate Mr. Baje on his appointment and look forward to his impactful contributions toward strengthening the Omniversity brand across all media platforms.