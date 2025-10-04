Omisore declares interest in Osun 2026 governorship

Omisore

Senator Iyiola Omisore, former deputy governor of Osun State, has declared his intention to contest the 2026 governorship election on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC.

Omisore made the announcement via his official X handle on Saturday.

Also, he noted, the formal declaration will be on October 7 at the APC secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital. The declaration’s theme, Omisore added, will be ‘Fix the Broken, Restore Our Dreams’.

He asked party members and citizens to join him at the event he described as the beginning of the ‘Osun Rescue Mission 2026’.

In his post, Omisore wrote: “My beloved people of Osun State, after deep reflection and wide consultations, I have decided to formally declare my intention to contest for the Governor of Osun State in 2026 under our great party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“This is not just my mission, it is a collective one.

“I believe strongly that together, we can restore hope, strengthen governance, and deliver a brighter future for every son and daughter of Osun.”

