Omi Eko project to save Lagosians 3 hours of travel time, says EU chief

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Omi Eko project, a flagship mass public water transportation initiative in Lagos, is set to transform the daily lives of Lagosians by saving them an average of 3 hours of travel time on a commuter trip, while also contributing to a cleaner environment.

Ambassador Gautier Mignot, Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, made the statement during the launch of the Omi Eko initiative in Lagos at the weekend.

The Omi Eko project is being implemented by Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWAS, and supported through €410 million in funding from European Investment Bank, EIB, and French Development Agency, AFD, under the EU’s Global Gateway Initiative.

The project will introduce a new fleet of 78 high speed electric ferries, with capacity for between 50 and 200 passenger, modern terminals and floating jetties, dredging of 140km routes and channel works to open 15 priority ferry routes as well as digital ticketing and smart terminals for faster boarding.

Gautier noted that the project, which is designed to enhance global connectivity, would reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 41,000 tonnes annually, making it a significant step towards sustainable urban development in the city.

“The Omi Eko project is a clear demonstration of the federal and state authorities’ commitment to enhance the quality of life of people in Lagos through a more sustainable development model.

“Scaling existing small-scale public transport networks to create more efficient and sustainable large-scale systems will improve accessibility and mobility with very concrete impact to the daily lives of millions of urban dwellers in Lagos State.

“Each year, CO2 emissions will drop by 41,000 tonnes and 25 million passengers will save, on average, 3 hours of travel time on a commuter trip at peak hour.

We can project that in the long-term, the project will become the preferred means of transportation by Lagosians,” he said.

Also speaking, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, said the project was designed to absorb 80cm of rising sea levels, protecting the city from climate change consequences and making it more resilient.

He said the project would help fight climate change by decarbonising transportation and lowering Lagos and Nigeria’s carbon footprint.

He said: “This project will make the lives of Lagosians better by reducing their transportation times, reducing the 40 percent share of their budget they dedicate to transportation and by allowing them to reach city transportation when they live far from the city centre.”

In his remarks, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said: “Omi Eko project is a comprehensive, future-oriented look for sustainable mobility in Lagos.

‘’It merges technology, and pushes environmental stewardship. It creates a smart design for the waterways that is not just navigated, but optimised.

“This is what cities around the are doing to confront twin challenges of urban population growth and climate change. But Lagos is not waiting to catch up, Lagos is, indeed, settling the pace.

“Our goal is simple, but yet profound. To make movement seamless, to make air cleaner. To transform our waterways from barriers of separation into corridors of opportunity.”