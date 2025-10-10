Omega Broadway Entertainment’s Trendbhoy drops new Afrobeat single, ‘Closer’

By Adetutu Audu

Emerging Afrobeat sensation Trendbhoy has kicked off a new chapter in his music journey with the release of his latest single, “Closer,” under Omega Broadway Entertainment.

The track blends smooth Afrobeat rhythms with a touch of dancehall flavor, creating a sound that is both refreshing and deeply rooted in Africa’s evolving soundscape.

Born Sylvester Ogbu Adima, Trendbhoy’s story is one of persistence and passion. From his early days in Abuja to his rise as an independent creative force, his music reflects resilience and a desire to connect with listeners on an emotional level.

With “Closer,” Trendbhoy invites fans into a world of celebration, rhythm, and togetherness. The chorus “Closer, closer, bring your body come close…” is already catching on as a party favorite, signaling the artist’s growing influence among Nigeria’s Gen Z audience.

Trendbhoy has consistently stood out for his creative versatility. Beyond being a singer, he’s also a videographer and editor, known for channeling his visual artistry into his brand.

Despite facing visual impairment from a young age, his focus and work ethic have continued to inspire fans and peers alike.

Under Omega Broadway Entertainment, Trendbhoy is positioned for even greater impact as the label pushes to amplify his sound beyond borders. The release of “Closer” marks another major step in that direction, showing his readiness to compete on both local and international stages.

As Afrobeat continues to dominate the global airwaves, artists like Trendbhoy are ensuring the genre’s next wave remains bold, authentic, and deeply connected to its roots, and “Closer” is proof that the future sounds bright.