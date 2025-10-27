Oluwole Adeola expands his creative empire with inspiring albums and books

By Benjamin Njoku

Founder and CEO of Standing Music, Oluwole Adeola, is charting a distinct path in Nigeria’s entertainment scene by blending gospel music and literature into what he describes as a “creative ministry.”

As both a record label executive and artist, Adeola continues to expand his influence through a growing catalogue of uplifting projects. His debut album, Pray — a 15-track fusion of gospel and inspirational sounds — was followed by Testify, another 15-track body of work centered on hope and healing. Both albums reflect Adeola’s deep spirituality and artistic growth.

His third project, Christmas, a six-track EP, captures the warmth and generosity of the festive season through soothing melodies that promote love and togetherness. His latest release, Jo (“Dance”), takes a more vibrant and rhythmic approach, celebrating joy, gratitude, and faith.

Altogether, Adeola has produced 44 gospel songs, earning growing global recognition through digital platforms where his music continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

Beyond music, Adeola has also made his mark as an author. His motivational books — Defeating Failure and Relocate to Developed Nations to Experience Development — offer practical insights for personal growth, perseverance, and purposeful living.

Through his music label, writings, and creative expression, Oluwole Adeola is building more than a career — he is shaping a legacy. His unwavering dedication to faith-driven creativity and excellence positions him as a remarkable voice in Nigeria’s evolving gospel music and literary landscape.