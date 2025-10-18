Olukoya charges teachers, students on diligence as MFM donates chapel to King’s College

Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, General Overseer Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries worldwide

By Olayinka Latona

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Worldwide, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, has dedicated a newly built one-storey chapel to King’s College, Lagos. The chapel was constructed by the MFM Tent Makers Pastoral Ministry, Lagos Region 15, Victoria Island.

During the dedication ceremony, which drew a large audience, Dr. Olukoya emphasized that divine help often comes through unexpected means.

“God does not need VIPs to promote you; He does not need something big to push you forward. God can use someone you least expect—someone small—to move you to your next level,” he said.

He shared a personal story to illustrate this point, recounting how he once attempted to submit a Commonwealth Scholarship application two months after the deadline. Although initially rejected, a messenger he met outside the office intervened after discovering he was a first-class graduate. The messenger arranged a meeting with the official in charge, which ultimately led to Dr. Olukoya being awarded the scholarship for his doctoral studies in the United Kingdom.

Drawing from that experience, Dr. Olukoya charged the staff and students of King’s College to be diligent and excellent in all their pursuits.

“Work so well that someone can recommend you, even in your absence,” he advised.

He also outlined what he described as the three pillars of success: mastering one’s chosen field, performing every task with excellence to attract opportunities, and understanding that each person is created to solve a specific problem.

The event was attended by senior MFM pastors led by Pastor Clement Imoru, alongside the Principal, Vice Principal, and senior teachers of King’s College, who all expressed gratitude for the generous gesture.

The chapel project forms part of MFM’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, which have also provided similar facilities for the University of Lagos Staff School, Methodist Boys’ High School, and Queen’s College, with more projects reportedly underway.