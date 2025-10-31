Olufemi Elugbaju Foundation donates school bags to pupils in Oshodi-Isolo

In a heartwarming initiative to support education, the IOE Foundation has donated school bags to pupils of State Primary School, Ewu Tuntun, located in the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The CEO of IOE Foundation, Tobi Elugbaju, who made a presentation at the school premises, emphasized the late Overseer Isiah Olufemi Elugbaju’s (IOE) enduring passion for education.

Elugbaju, while addressing the pupils and teachers, highlighted that the foundation’s commitment to promoting learning and supporting students across all levels is part of its mission to immortalize her late dad, IOE’s legacy.

“The late Overseer Olufemi Elugbaju placed immense value on education, believing it to be the key to a brighter future. This donation is a small way to continue his vision and support the children of our community in achieving academic success,” she said.

The pupils, beaming with excitement, received the school bags, which the foundation hopes will enhance their educational experience.

Teachers at the school expressed gratitude to the Olufemi Elugbaju Foundation for its consistent efforts to uplift education in underserved communities.

The Olufemi Elugbaju Foundation (IOE), known for its philanthropic initiatives, continues to prioritize educational programs, scholarships, medical missions, donation of medications to Primary Health Centres, and community empowerment projects as part of its mission to honour the memory of the Late Overseer Isiah Olufemi Elugbaju while creating lasting impact in the lives of young Nigerians.