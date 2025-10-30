Olufemi Bakre, honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

The University of Lagos, Faculty of Arts, celebrated its 60th anniversary in grand style, hosting an illustrious gathering of distinguished personalities and alumni.

The event, held at the university’s main auditorium, featured notable dignitaries including HRM Oba Barrister Abdulsemiu Orimadegun Kasali, the Adeboruwa of Igbogbo Kingdom; Chief Tunde Fanimokun, former Permanent Secretary of Lagos State and Chairman of the occasion; and Professor Folasade T. Ogunsola, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos.

A major highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Olufemi Bakre, the visionary MD/CEO of Parallex Bank Limited. The award recognized his exceptional leadership, professional excellence, and outstanding contribution to the Nigerian banking and financial sector.

Dr. Bakre, an alumnus of the University of Lagos, has carved an impressive career marked by innovation, integrity, and transformative leadership. As the pioneer Managing Director/CEO of Parallex Bank, he has led the institution to remarkable growth—steering it from inception to profitability in under three years. His forward-thinking approach and commitment to customer-centric banking have positioned Parallex Bank as one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing and most dynamic financial institutions.

In his acceptance remarks, Dr. Bakre expressed profound gratitude to the University of Lagos for the honour, dedicating the award to the Parallex Bank team and reaffirming his commitment to excellence, innovation, and nation-building through ethical banking.

Other notable awardees at the ceremony included Chief Tunde Fanimokun, who also chaired the event, among other accomplished alumni and stakeholders who have made significant contributions to the growth of the faculty and society at large.

The diamond jubilee celebration underscored the Faculty of Arts’ enduring legacy of nurturing leaders who continue to excel and shape industries across Nigeria and beyond.