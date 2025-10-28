Olubadan’s reign will usher in economic renaissance for Ibadanland — Reps member

By Adeola Badru

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ido/Ibarapa East Federal Constituency, Hon. Remi Oseni, has expressed optimism that the reign of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, will mark the beginning of a new era of economic prosperity and inclusive development for the ancient city.

Speaking over the weekend at the 10th anniversary celebration of Lagelu FM, Ibadan, where he was honoured among distinguished personalities, Oseni commended the monarch’s recent inauguration of an economic committee, describing it as a decisive step toward reviving industries, attracting investment, and creating employment for youths.

He said the initiative demonstrated the Olubadan’s foresight and deep understanding of modern governance, noting that Ibadan is poised to witness all-round development under his reign as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“The setting up of the economic team shows Kabiyesi’s foresight and sound grasp of modern governance. I am confident that Ibadan will experience comprehensive development under his reign,” Oseni stated.

Describing the monarch as “a man of many parts — an experienced administrator, entrepreneur, and politician,” the lawmaker added that Oba Ladoja’s wealth of experience across sectors would translate into tangible progress for Ibadanland.

Oseni also commended Lagelu FM for a decade of impactful broadcasting, despite Nigeria’s challenging economic climate, praising its commitment to promoting Yoruba culture and community development.

“It takes vision and resilience to keep a radio station thriving for ten years, especially in these economic times. Lagelu FM has not only endured but continues to grow stronger. I salute the management and staff for their remarkable work,” he said.

In his remarks, Chairman of West Midlands Communications, Oba Murtala Adebayo Akande, said Lagelu FM was founded to give voice to the people of Ibadan and to celebrate authentic Yoruba expression.

“Lagelu FM has become more than a frequency; it is a movement, a bridge between generations, and a beacon of Yoruba culture in broadcasting,” Akande stated.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Atinuke Adetunji, described the station’s journey as proof that “when purpose meets passion, even the airwaves can become an instrument of transformation.”

Also speaking, the General Manager of Operations, Mr. Tunde Olawuwo, said the station had successfully balanced sophistication with cultural authenticity, creating a platform that blends modern broadcasting with the soul of the community.