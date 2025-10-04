Olu Jacobs, Jimi Odumosu, Ijeoma Onah, others honoured at NEMCEA 2025

By Benjamin Njoku

The Electronic Media Content Owners Association of Nigeria (EMCOAN) ended the 4th edition of its Nigerian Electronic Media Content Exhibition and Awards (NEMCEA) by honouring veteran actor Mr Olu Jacobs and seasoned broadcaster Mr. Jimi Odumosu in recognition of their unwavering support to the growth of the industry. They were honoured with Pacesetter awards.

Other awardees were Ijeoma Onah, TV industry executive who bagged the Industry Trailblazer award, Mrs Jibe Ologeh went home with the Luminary Award for Content Creation & Leadership, Distinguished Award for Good Programming went to Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) while Radio Nigeria clinched the Distinguished Award for Social Impact Programming among other awardees.

They were honoured at a colourful awards ceremony that climaxed the two -day gathering of stakeholders in the media industry within and outside Nigeria. The event with the theme: ‘Sustainable Content Creation in a fragmented Media Space’ held from Tuesday, September 16 to Wednesday, 17th, 2025 in Ikeja, Lagos and attended by stakeholders in the industry.

In his welcome address, the President of EMCOAN, Mr. Adeniji Omirin described NEMCEA as a marketplace of ideas, a hub for collaboration, and a celebration of excellence in the Nigerian media and creative economy.

“This year our central theme speaks to the reality we face today, an industry where audiences are scattered across many platforms, yet the demand for quality local content remains strong. Our task therefore is to find ways to create, distribute, and monetize content in a way that ensures sustainability for creators and value for audiences,” he said.

According to Omirin, the introduction of AI Master Class in addition to the event this year reflects EMCOAN’s belief that the industry must not be left behind in the global digital transformation while also reminding stakeholders of the ethical considerations that must guide its use.

The Project Director, Mr. Alayande Stephen in his address, commended the resilience, creativity and innovation of the electronic media industry, adding that the theme couldn’t be more apt and befitting as fragmentation presents a challenge from the layman’s perspective.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Malagi, represented by Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Jibrin Baba Ndache emphasized the need for sustainable content creation in Nigeria’s media landscape, noting the impact of technology on information dissemination.

This year’s NEMCEA had in attendance former Minister of Arts and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Dr Evelyn Nwosu, who represented the DG, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Mr. Osamede Uwubanmwen, President, Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN),, Mr. Lanre Adisa , President, Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN)., Dozie Okafor, President, Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN) among other dignitaries.