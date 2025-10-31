Olori Atuwatse III harps on trust, synergy to shape Africa’s next chapter

The Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse III, has called for a new era of trust, collaboration, and coordinated leadership across Africa, urging nations to shift from isolation to partnership in charting what she described as “Africa: The Next Chapter.”

Addressing dignitaries and leaders at the Elevate Africa Conference in Gaborone, Olori Atuwatse III began by honouring His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, and welcoming distinguished guests, including the representative of Botswana’s President, Duma Boko, former and current African leaders, and members of the diplomatic corps.

She commended Botswana for embodying “quiet competence and continental ambition,” noting that the nation’s governance model and political stability made it the ideal host for the continental dialogue.

Reflecting on Africa’s interconnected destiny, the Queen Consort stressed that developments in one African country invariably affect others, citing Nigeria’s refining progress, Rwanda’s environmental policies, and Ethiopia’s energy initiatives as examples.

“Africa, though separated by borders, is deeply interconnected in values, in culture, and in shared humanity. Our economies breathe together. Our futures are intertwined,” she said.

She emphasized the need for a continental mindset shift — from fragmented national perspectives to a unified African identity.

“When I am African carries the same weight as any national identity, we will unlock the foundation for true continental prosperity,” she declared.

Highlighting progress since the previous year’s Elevate Africa Conference in Abuja, she announced the accomplishments of the Elevate Africa Fellowship — a nine-month leadership programme uniting 17 fellows from 13 African countries, with engagements in Nigeria, Mauritius, and Botswana. She described the fellows as “our greatest investment,” and evidence of Africa’s collaborative potential.

Olori Atuwatse III further pointed to growing trust and cooperation among African nations, referencing achievements such as Nigeria’s refined fuel exports to the United States, Namibia’s historic election of a female president and vice president, and COMESA’s advances in promoting local-currency trade. These developments, she argued, show that Africa is ready to lead on the global stage.

“Trust is the bedrock of growth. Governments must trust their people, people must trust their governments, and nations must trust nations,” she said, warning that without trust, Africa risks repeating the failures of past empires that were brilliant in isolation but weakened by disunity.

She described Elevate Africa as a movement linking policy, capital, and culture.

“We convene to connect the right people, we equip to strengthen capacity, and we broadcast to shift the narrative from potential to proof,” she said.

The Queen Consort urged participants to contribute to the Gaborone Communiqué, which will guide collective action until the next convening.

“When the world reads our next chapter, may they say Africa dared to trust; Africa believed together, Africa wrote together, and Africa built together.”