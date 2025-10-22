Olokun Festival ‘ll promote Yoruba culture, tradition  — Gani Adams

By Henry Obetta

LAGOS — THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland and Chief Promoter of Olokun Festival Foundation, Gani Adams, has said that the Olokun festival is designed to promote Yoruba culture, traditions and heritage.

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the Olokun festival, Adams said the event is held annually to promote the uniqueness of the Yoruba culture and protect the identity of the race.

He urged citizens to participate actively in the programme, stating that the spiritual benefits to be gained from the festival were numerous.

Spokesman of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Mr Yinka Oguntimeyin, who read the speech, said: “The Olokun Festival has been held by OFF for 23 years. Annually, the OFF organises a series of programmes at the Olokun World Festival to promote the uniqueness of the Yoruba culture, tradition and heritage, and project the values and the cultural identity of our race.

“Olokun, the deity of the deep sea, symbolizes wealth, creativity, and the mysteries of life. This festival offers us a unique opportunity to reconnect with these values, to celebrate the arts, crafts, music, and traditions that define our identity. It is a call to remember and preserve the cultural legacies that have been passed down through generations.

“The grand finale of the annual Olokun World Festival particularly showcases the beauty of nature and reflects the spiritual meaning of Olokun in the annual festival.

“One other essence of this festival is to draw tourists to witness our diverse and unique culture. Over the years, I must tell you that this festival has progressively drawn over 10,000 tourists across the world.”

especially from neighbouring countries such as the Benin Republic, Togo, and Ghana, and from far-flung places like Brazil and Cuba.

“Aside from the direct benefits that come with tourists visiting the festival site, its environs and adjoining towns, the spiritual and economic gains of organising the festival are many. While the spiritual gains that accompany the Olokun Festival are of great importance to all participants, the economic gains are also significant.

“Every year, hundreds of millions of Naira are committed to organising this world festival. This is aside from the gains that accrue to the host state and community from the economic activities of buying and selling at the event venue.”

