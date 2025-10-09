Olawepo-Hashim alleges APC plot behind renewed allegations by ex-ewife

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.

…Says smear campaign targets his 2027 political ambition

Abuja — Former presidential candidate, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has accused elements within the All Progressives Congress (APC) of orchestrating renewed allegations against him through his estranged wife, describing the move as part of a broader smear campaign to damage his reputation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Olawepo-Hashim alleged that the latest claims resurfacing in the media were sponsored by political actors seeking to undermine his growing influence.

According to him, similar efforts were made during his 2019 presidential bid, when “certain elements around the Buhari administration” allegedly attempted to implicate him in false accusations.

“She had been recruited by elements around Buhari in the UK High Commission and the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA). Apart from other sinister things they did, they tried to frame me for funding terrorism. I was questioned in the UK and released when no evidence was found,” he said.

Olawepo-Hashim also recalled that two of his oil assets — the Hely Creek and Abigborodo marginal fields — were seized during that period, prompting a legal battle that culminated in a Federal High Court judgment in November 2020 restoring ownership to his firm, Transnational Energy Limited (TEL). The court also awarded $20 million in damages against the government agencies involved.

He alleged that his estranged wife’s legal actions in the United Kingdom were part of a larger political scheme, claiming she was “influenced by powerful figures within the system.”

According to him, she obtained an undefended divorce judgment in the UK awarding her £18 million, which was later annulled by a Nigerian court on the grounds that the marriage was conducted under Nigerian law.

“APC handlers funded her with millions of dollars, nominating her for foreign grants and business awards. My lawyers have repeatedly asked for account details for the children’s upkeep, but she refused because she wants £18 million, not money for their welfare,” he stated.

The former presidential candidate accused his ex-wife of denying him and his family access to their children, describing her as a “serial blackmailer” being used for political ends.

He dismissed reports of a ₦300 million court order against one of his companies, describing it as “an invention of an APC night court,” claiming his lawyers were never served with any such process.

“This is an act of desperation on their part, and it shows that our message is biting them. Picking up stories from bitter individuals against opposition figures will not save the APC from defeat in 2027,” he declared.

Olawepo-Hashim concluded that no amount of personal attacks or media campaigns would deter him from pursuing his political vision for Nigeria.

“Tales like this did not stop President Trump in America; they won’t stop us here either, by the grace of God,” he said.