Olatunji discusses ACSPN’s impact on communication education at Caleb University Conference

Prof Olatunji, flanked by Dr Kayode Okuande, Dean, College of Communication and Media Studies and on the right by Dr Sunday Ogbonna, Acting Head, Department of Mass Communication and Dr Solomon Oyeleye Acting Director, Centre for Parents Engagement and Alumni Relations, Caleb University.

By Elizabeth Osayande

At the recent International Conference hosted by Caleb University in Imota, Lagos, National President of the Association of Communication Scholars & Professionals of Nigeria, ACSPN, Professor Rotimi Olatunji, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s communication and media landscape through robust partnerships among academia, industry, and government.

Speaking on Wednesday, October 22, during his keynote lecture titled “Enhancing Capacity Building in Communication and Media through Academic–Industry–Government Partnerships in Nigeria: A Triple Helix Approach,” Olatunji urged stakeholders to embrace collaboration for the advancement of communication practices in the country.

“Building a resilient communication and media ecosystem requires a united front,” Olatunji stated. “We must strengthen the institutional frameworks that facilitate university–industry partnerships. The government should support this initiative, while industries must invest in academic research and innovation.”

The conference, themed “Smart Collaboration: Industry–Academic Partnership for Innovation, Technological and Industrial Advancement,” served as a platform for industry experts to discuss how effective partnerships can propel Nigeria’s development. Olatunji introduced the Triple Helix Model, which integrates universities, industries, and government agencies in a collaborative innovation system, stating that “true innovation in media is not just about novelty but about creating value and impact through transformation.”

He highlighted practical applications of this model, citing ongoing collaborations between ACSPN and various organisations, including the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), UNICEF, and the Ford Foundation. “Through these partnerships, we have trained nearly 100 scholars and professionals in integrating AI into communication and media practices,” he added. “This initiative is just the beginning of our long-term commitment to professional development in the sector.”

Olatunji also reflected on ACSPN’s past achievements, recalling the organisation’s pioneering efforts to review and unbundle the Mass Communication curriculum in Nigerian universities. “Our journey began with a grant from UNICEF, allowing us to convene crucial stakeholders from various sectors,” he explained. “This collaborative effort has resulted in the creation of eight distinct degrees across different areas of Communication and Media.”

The outcomes of these initiatives have been significant, according to Olatunji. “We’ve seen improved research productivity, enhanced professional competence, and increased youth engagement in the communication field,” he remarked. He noted that ACSPN’s programs, including the Empowerment Series and Mentorship Programmes, have successfully contributed to a stronger foundation for communication education in Nigeria.

The conference concluded with a renewed call to action from Olatunji, who urged all stakeholders to invest in creating sustainable partnerships that would further bolster Nigeria’s communication landscape. “Together, we can transform our research and initiatives into tangible benefits for the media industry and society at large,” he concluded.