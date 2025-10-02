Olaojo felicitates Nigerians at 65, urges support for Tinubu’s ‘bold reforms’

Olaojo

Temitope Vincent Olaojo, the CEO of Vincent Jo Hotels & Suites in Lekki, Lagos, has congratulated Nigerians on the country’s 65th anniversary of independence.

He described the milestone as a testament to the resilience and unity of the people despite cultural and political differences.

Olaojo, a Canada-based lawyer, praised President Bola Tinubu for his “bold and courageous reforms” that repositioned Nigeria’s administration and economy.

He revealed that while reform may be a difficult process, the long-term benefits will provide citizens with stability, prosperity and a new lease on life.

“Independence reminds us of sacrifices of our heroes and the duty we bear in preserving our country’s unity. Nigeria has stayed one, strong, and indivisible despite its variety. There is no better proof that our shared destiny outweighs our differences,” Olaojo remarked.

He stated that the public’s support is critical to the success of continuing reform efforts.

“As we celebrate 65 years of nationhood, let us stand together, support government,” Olaojo said.