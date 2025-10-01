Olanipekun shines at 2025 marketing edge awards

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Head of Marketing, Mouka Foam, Tolu Olanipekun, has emerged Outstanding Marketing Personality of the Year award at the Marketing Edge Awards 2025.

The ceremony brought together Nigeria’s most influential marketing professionals, brand custodians, and communications strategists.

The event, hosted annually by Marketing Edge, one of Nigeria’s foremost marketing and advertising publications, recognises individuals and organisations that have demonstrated exceptional innovation, consistency, and impact in the field.

Olanipekun’s recognition is a celebration of a remarkable career that spans over a decade and a half, marked by strategic excellence and an unwavering commitment to consumer-centric marketing.

From her early days at Reckitt Benckiser, where she helped redefine brand narratives in the health, hygiene and homecare segment, to leading transformative campaigns at FrieslandCampina and now Mouka, her journey has been one of vision, grit, and growth.

Currently leading the marketing efforts at Mouka Foam, a trusted name in sleep and wellness products, Olanipekun has steered the brand through bold repositioning strategies that not only amplified its relevance but also deepened emotional connections with consumers.

Her campaigns have consistently broken the clutter in a crowded media landscape, delivering both creative storytelling and measurable results.

Speaking at the event after receiving the award, an elated Olanipekun remarked: “This recognition is truly humbling. For me, it is not just an award but a call to keep raising the bar and delivering excellence.

Marketing is about connecting brands to people in ways that add value to their lives, and I am grateful to my team and mentors who have been part of this journey.”

Her statement captures the essence of a marketer who sees beyond campaigns and billboards, one who believes in purpose-driven branding that touches lives.

Industry stakeholders have praised the choice of Olanipekun one of this year’s honourees, citing her ability to blend creativity with commercial insight.

According to Marketing Edge, the selection was based on “her strategic influence in redefining brand narratives across multiple sectors, as well as her role in mentoring upcoming marketers and driving industry-wide innovation.”

Indeed, Olanipekun’s success story is not just about individual achievement but about the impact she continues to make on teams, brands, and the broader marketing ecosystem.

Her leadership style, collaborative, curious, and always forward-thinking has positioned her as a respected voice on industry panels and in executive boardrooms alike.

With this recognition, Olanipekun is poised to further solidify her role as a thought leader and trailblazer in Nigeria’s marketing and brand communication space. Whether through groundbreaking campaigns at Mouka or mentorship initiatives across the industry, her influence is set to expand in the years to come.