Okpebholo will surpass people’s expectations – Idahosa

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, has assured that the administration led by Governor Monday Okpebholo will exceed the expectations of the people in delivering on its campaign promises.

Idahosa said the government hit the ground running from its inauguration by identifying and prioritizing key areas of the SHINE agenda for implementation.

A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo, quoted the deputy governor as making the remarks while receiving the Peace Ambassador Award from the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA).

The award ceremony took place at the deputy governor’s office during a courtesy visit by the leadership of IAWPA, led by its President, Amb. Per Stafsen, the South-South Coordinator and Edo State Director, Amb. Amos Areloegbe, and other zonal representatives.

“We pray, by the grace of God, Edo State will surpass the expectations of the people when we are through with our tenure. Governor Okpebholo is a man of peace, and his government stands firmly for peace. This award is a validation of his unwavering commitment to building a safe and harmonious Edo State,” Idahosa said.

He stressed that peace and security remain central pillars of the administration’s five-point SHINE agenda, adding that collaboration with traditional rulers, religious leaders, and civil society organizations has been vital in sustaining stability across the state.

“Peace is extremely important in any society. Where there is peace, there is security; where insecurity prevails, peace cannot exist. This recognition today strengthens our resolve to continue being ambassadors of peace,” he added.

In his remarks, Amb. Amos Areloegbe noted that IAWPA, a United Nations–certified body aligned with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), deliberately chose Edo State to commemorate the International Day of Non-Violence on October 2.

According to him, “Edo State remains one of the most peaceful states in the federation, hence our choice to celebrate here.”