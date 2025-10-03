Okpebholo, Umahi inspect deplorable federal roads in Edo

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo and the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, on Friday, inspected federal roads in deplorable conditions in Edo Central and Edo South Senatorial districts.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Fred Itua, the Chief Press Secretary to Sen. Monday Okpebholo in Benin.

Itua quoted the governor as saying the assessment was to explore urgent interventions to ease the burden on commuters.

The inspection tour took the delegation to Ujuelen on Benin-Auchi-Lokoja Expressway, and Egbele in Uromi, where both leaders expressed deep displeasure at the conditions of the roads.

The Works Minister commended Okpebholo for his ongoing interventions on some of the federal roads and urged him to intensify efforts to alleviate the plight of road users.

The minister noted that President Bola Tinubu was committed to rewriting the history of road construction in Nigeria by ensuring durability and sustainability.

“From Benin to Ekpoma alone is 53km, and CBC (construction firm) has begun work on the first stretch, already covering 2km without a single payment made. This is commendable.

” However, the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) must improve. By Monday, if I do not see efficiency on at least two sections, their contract will be terminated.

“President Tinubu is determined to build roads that will last 50 to 100 years, not the short-lived projects of the past,” Umahi said.

They also visited some parts of the ongoing reconstruction of the Benin-Asaba Expressway.

During the visit, Umahi expressed dismay and instructed the contractors to provide palliative measures to reduce the daily stress road users endure.

Umahi also accompanied Okpebholo to Ramat Park, where the first-ever flyover bridge in Edo was being constructed.

Umahi sent a stern warning to federal directors and controllers, insisting they must leave their offices and monitor projects on-site.

Okpebholo expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for prioritizing Edo roads, noting that the administration’s renewed focus had inspired confidence among the people.

The Director of Federal Highways (Construction and Rehabilitation), Engr. Clement Ogbuagu commended BUA International for the quality of work delivered on the 30km Ekpoma section.

The Project Manager, Mohammad Rabiu, assured that the new concrete design being used would ensure its longevity.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (South-South), Gift Johnbull, described the project as a direct product of the “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Edo APC Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, assured the President of Edo people’s support in 2027.

Vanguard News