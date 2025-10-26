Okpebholo threatens to sack ‘incompetent’ contractors

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State

By Ozioruva Aliu

Edo State governor, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, yesterday threatened to sack non-performing and incompetent contractors handling various projects across the State, as he revealed that no contractor has paid any bribe to secure any project under his watch since he assumed office last year.

Governor Okpebholo made the remarks when the leadership of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Edo State paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Benin City, at the weekend.

The IPAC delegation was comprised of chairmen of 17 political parties in Edo State.

Governor Okpebholo assured that his administration remains committed to transparency, service, and inclusive governance and would not tolerate corruption.

He said “My mission is clear; to serve Edo people selflessly and to transform their lives through meaningful development. We will not tolerate mediocrity. Any contractor who fails to meet project specifications will be shown the way out. Edo’s resources are for the people, not for compromise or favoritism.

“Members of my administration will not be saved if they are involved in any corrupt activities.

“No one has paid a dime to secure contracts under my Government. I monitor projects personally and revoke contracts when necessary. This is how accountability works,” he asserted.

He called on IPAC to remain partners in progress, emphasising that the time for partisan politics was over and that governance must now take center stage.

“The elections are behind us. I am not the Governor of APC alone; I am the Governor of all Edo people. Let us unite to build the State we can all be proud of,” Okpebholo stated.

The Governor reiterated his commitment to the SHINE Agenda, focusing on Security, Health, Infrastructure, Nutrition and Agriculture, and Education. He noted that Edo’s future depends on collective effort, transparency, and a shared vision for development.

Governor Okpebholo also used the occasion to rally support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, calling on IPAC to work collectively toward mobilizing Edo’s 3.5 million eligible voters in support of the President’s Renewed Hope agenda.

The Chairman of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Greg Igbinomwanhia, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, lauded the Governor for embarking on legacy projects, most notably the Ramat Park Flyover, which he described as a “signature infrastructure that will stand as a lasting symbol of progress and foresight.”

“You have started remarkably well, Your Excellency. The Ramat Park Flyover is not just a bridge of concrete; it is a bridge of hope that will outlive your administration,” Igbinomwanhia stated. “We also commend you for regularising the appointments of over 5,000 teachers who were previously on contract. You have restored their dignity and confidence in government.”

He reaffirmed IPAC’s readiness to collaborate with the administration, noting that the Council is convinced of the Governor’s sincerity and commitment to the welfare of the Edo people. “We are proud to support you because your actions speak of integrity, vision, and courage,” he said.

Vanguard News