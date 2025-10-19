Okpebholo condoles Thisday, NUJ over passing of journalist

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo has condoled with the management and staff of Thisday Newspaper and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo Council, over the death of Adibe Emenyonu.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, on Sunday in Benin quoted the governor as saying that Emenyonu was a respected journalist and Edo Correspondent for Thisday Newspaper.

Okpebholo described the death of Emenyonu as an immense loss, not just to his immediate family and his media organization, but to the entire Edo media community and the state at large.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the demise of a valued member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, Adibe Emenyonu,

“This is a truly painful moment for all of us. He was known for his professionalism, thoroughness, dedication, and his contributions to holding government accountable and informing the public were invaluable.” the governor stated.

Okpehbolo extended his condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the management and staff of Thisday Newspaper, and the entire Edo Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

“In this moment of grief, we are united in celebrating a life well-spent in the service of truth and society,” he said.

Okpbeholo stated that Emenyonu would be remembered for his dedication to duty and commitment to truth.

He prayed that God grants Emenyonu’s soul eternal rest and grants his family, friends, and colleagues the fortitude to bear the loss.

