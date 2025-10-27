Okonkwo accuses APC of using thugs, security agencies to disrupt ADC meetings

Kenneth Okonkwo, former spokesperson of the Labour Party.

Kenneth Okonkwo, a member of the National Working Committee of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of using thugs and state security agencies to disrupt meetings and rallies organised by opposition parties across the country.

Speaking on Arise Television on Monday, the former Labour Party chieftain dismissed claims that the ADC was losing momentum, insisting that the party remained vibrant and ready to challenge the APC in the next general elections.

“ADC is on fire. The only thing is that we have an APC that is using every method to intimidate and scatter the plans of the opposition,” Okonkwo said.

The Nollywood actor-turned-politician alleged that several ADC gatherings had been violently disrupted in different states under the supervision of security agencies.

“Recall in Kaduna State, ADC wanted to meet and they were scattered by thugs. Recall in Lagos, when Rhodes-Vivour wanted to have a meeting of the ADC, they were scattered by thugs under the supervision of the security agencies,” he said.

Okonkwo further accused the APC of instigating similar incidents in Ekiti State, adding that such actions contravened the provisions of the Electoral Act, which mandates security agencies to provide protection for all political parties during meetings and rallies.

“In Ekiti State, APC again went to scatter ADC when they were having their meeting. According to the Electoral Act, the security agency is meant to provide security for any party that wants to organise any rally or meeting,” he said.

The ADC chieftain described the ruling party as “jittery,” claiming that the APC’s alleged actions were driven by fear of losing power in future elections.

“APC is jittery; ADC is going to form the next government of Nigeria. We are strategising, and we are going to beat this APC — they are already imploding,” he added.

Okonkwo said the wave of defections into the ruling party would not save the APC in 2027.

According to him, the ruling party “will lose the election because it is the people of Nigeria against the APC.”

Vanguard News