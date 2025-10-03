Oke-Ode killings trigger calls for state of emergency in Kwara

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Kwara South Youth Congress (KSYC) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Kwara State following worsening insecurity in the region.

The appeal comes after armed assailants killed 15 people, including a traditional leader, in Oke-Ode, Ifelodun Local Government Area, last Sunday.

In an open letter addressed to the President, the KSYC described the situation as ‘dire’ and said many communities in Kwara South have been forced to relocate due to repeated bandit attacks.

The statement was signed by Dr Oluwatobi Afolayan, President of the KSYC, and Mr Bashir Adejare, the group’s Public Relations Officer.

“Since January, over 200 individuals from major towns in Kwara South have been kidnapped, with Ifelodun being particularly hard-hit. Communities such as Babanla, Oreke, and Ganmu Aliheri have faced repeated attacks, forcing residents to abandon their homes,” the letter noted.

The group said the Oke-Ode killings underscored the urgent need for federal intervention.

“On Sunday, 28 September 2025, 15 people including a Baale were killed and several others kidnapped by unknown assailants. Local vigilantes who attempted to defend the town were shot dead following the withdrawal of military support,” it stated.

The KSYC further linked the rising attacks to the reported movement of armed groups into Kwara earlier this year through northern entry points. It warned that the situation, if unchecked, risked displacing more communities.

The group recommended four measures: the creation of a dedicated security force to tackle kidnapping and banditry, sensitisation of rural communities on security awareness, temporary relocation of military bases to affected areas, and the signing of death warrants for convicted violent offenders.

“We believe that with timely intervention, Kwara South can be stabilised and lives secured,” the KSYC added.