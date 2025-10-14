Oilserv Group deepens professional excellence at ICAN 2025

CONFERENCE: From Left: Benjamin Omachoco, Finance Manager, Oilserv Ltd; Chinedu Obiukwu, Finance manager, Frazimex Engineering Ltd; Godwin Okachukwu, Financial Manager SEOF; Harrison Ugwu, Finance Manager – Crown Energy Resources Nig. Ltd; Peter Udofot, Internal Audit and Compliance Manager – Oilserv Ltd; Olivia Okonkwo, Financial supervisor – SEOF; Solomon Okodugha-FCA, Group Chief Financial Officer, Oilserv Group, at the 55th Annual Accountants’ Conference hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), held in Abuja.

Oilserv Group has reaffirmed its commitment to professional development and industry leadership through active participation in the 55th Annual Accountants’ Conference hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), held in Abuja from October 6–10, 2025.

Themed “Building Resilience – Aligning Reforms for Nigeria’s Development,” the conference convened financial experts, policymakers, and thought leaders to explore evolving trends in governance, regulation, and economic transformation.

Oilserv’s presence at the event reflects its strategic focus on continuous learning and alignment with global best practices. According to Mr. Cephalus Wariri, Chief of Staff to the Group, “Our organization places high value on intellectual growth and professional relevance. Participation in forums like ICAN ensures our teams remain agile, informed, and equipped to navigate the dynamic financial landscape.”

On his part, Mr. Solomon Okodugha, Group Chief Finance Officer (GFCO) Oilserv, commended the Chairman of Oilserv Group, Engr. Emeka Okwuosa for his commitment staff employees’ empowerment. Stressing that, the team’s participation was only possible because of the chairman’s approval.

He gave the assurance that the staff’s under his supervision will put the knowledge acquired during the conference to maximum use for the benefit of the group.

He described the conference as having an inspiring blend of powerful conversations and impactful plenaries.

Mr. Okodugha said the focus was on professional integrity, ethical principles and upholding standards, hence he is confident that Oilserv is bond to benefit from it as those who participated would go back and teach other staff in the finance department of the group.

Also speaking, Mr. Chinedu Obiukwu, Finance Manager at Franzimax (a subsidiary of Oilserv Group), emphasized the importance of staying current with regulatory developments and technological shifts. “This conference offers a vital platform for knowledge exchange. It enables professionals to engage with contemporary issues, validate their expertise, and strengthen their contribution to organizational goals.”

He noted that the insights gained from the sessions—ranging from policy interpretation to the impact of artificial intelligence on financial systems—are instrumental in enhancing operational efficiency and strategic foresight.

Beyond technical enrichment, the event also provided opportunities for peer networking and access to curated industry literature, fostering collaboration across sectors. “No company thrives in isolation,” Obiukwu added. “Engaging with the broader professional community helps us benchmark our standards and contribute meaningfully to the growth of Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.”

Oilserv’s participation in ICAN 2025 underscores its role as a forward-thinking indigenous EPCIC company that champions excellence, innovation, and the empowerment of its workforce.