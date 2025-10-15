Oil Resumption: MOSOP calls for caution amidst mounting opposition

MOSOP rejects oil resumption talks, demands 20% royalty for Ogoni development

…Wants More Engagement With Ogoni People

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to exercise caution in the planned resumption of oil production in Ogoniland, citing inadequate consultations and growing tension among stakeholders in the area.

MOSOP also appealed to various Ogoni groups to avoid inflammatory statements and remain united in pursuing the collective interest of the Ogoni people.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, said the call for caution became necessary following the exchange of strong and divisive opinions between proponents and opponents of oil resumption in Ogoni.

Nsuke advised Ogoni residents to stay calm, expressing hope that President Tinubu would embrace a more inclusive approach that genuinely reflects the collective will of the people.

He clarified that MOSOP was not part of the current initiative to restart oil production and emphasized that any future engagement must represent all interest groups in Ogoniland.

“I am not aware of any Ogoni General Assembly, Congress, or MOSOP Executive Committee meeting that approved the report recently submitted to Mr. President. Therefore, I can emphatically state that MOSOP and the grassroots of Ogoni have been excluded from the process,” Nsuke said.

He, however, added that the process could still be corrected if genuine dialogue is pursued. Nsuke called for transparent discussions among key stakeholders to harmonize views and present a generally acceptable position to the federal government.

“Let us tell ourselves the truth — tensions are high. We need honest dialogue that can lead to compromise and unity so that we can move forward. As it stands, I don’t think the process has been handled properly,” he noted.

The MOSOP President further urged all parties to maintain civility despite differing opinions, cautioning supporters of oil resumption against the use of threatening or divisive language.

“I urge everyone to remain peaceful. We are all Ogonis, and we must avoid actions that could divide us. On the issue of oil resumption, we haven’t gotten it right yet. More engagement and inclusiveness are needed to ensure everyone is carried along,” Nsuke concluded.