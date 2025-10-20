Ohanaeze Lagos backs Tinubu’s 2027 bid

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo community in Lagos State on Monday expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s re-election prospects ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Chief Sunday Udeh, the President General of the socio-cultural group, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He spoke during a reconciliation parley convened by Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, with Igbo leaders over recent demolitions in the state.

Udeh called on Yorubas and Igbos to coexist peacefully, stressing the need to avoid animosity and bitterness between both ethnic groups.

He said President Tinubu deserved a second term in 2027, describing him as “a man who knows the game”.

“We are not in doubt of his victory in 2027. We know our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), will win,” Udeh said.

He urged the Lagos State Government to continue supporting the Ndigbo and other ethnic communities, giving them a sense of belonging in the state.

According to him, relations between Ndigbos and the Lagos government became strained after the 2023 general elections.

“2027 is close. We know our party will take it. I am a member and will work for the party,” he added.

Deacon Charles Obih, National President of the Market Leaders Association of Nigeria (TMLAN), said Igbos in Lagos would ensure Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

“We will move around to make sure the re-election of President Tinubu is seamless by the grace of God,” Obih said.

He described Tinubu as a capable leader who inherited longstanding national challenges but has performed commendably.

“To be frank, if God had not brought a man like him, we do not know where this country would be today,” he added.

Dr Okey Anorue, Eze Ndigbo of Igbogbo/Bayeku and Babaloja of Tejuosho Market, called for a change in the narrative about Igbo–Yoruba relations in Lagos.

Anorue said the bond between both groups must be strengthened before the 2027 elections to prevent politics from creating divisions.

He urged Igbos not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to stir conflict with their Yoruba hosts.

“We need a peaceful environment. They are our hosts, and we must respect their culture. When in Rome, behave like the Romans,” he said.

Chief Amaka Chibuzor, Ndigbo Women Leader, Coker Aguda, said the aim of Igbo women in Lagos was to ensure Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

She described the APC as the strongest party and advised Igbos in Lagos to join what she called “the winning team”.

Chief Ebere Odikonaba, former Woman Leader of Ndigbo in APC, Oshodi-Isolo, said the Igbos had no other party than the APC.

Mrs Uju Ofohre, an APC women leader from Ejigbo LCDA, urged Ndigbo women to reciprocate the kindness shown by Yorubas through political support.

“The Yorubas have shown us love. We must return that love by supporting the APC and coming out en masse in 2027,” she said.

Ofohre also appealed to Ndigbo women to back whoever emerges as the APC governorship candidate in Lagos State. (NAN)