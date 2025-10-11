Ogun records over 10,000 mental patients in six months

•CAN seeks FG partnership on mental health

The Ogun State government on Friday raised the alarm over the increasing rate of mental health patients, saying that the state recorded over 10,000 cases within the first six months of 2025.

This is just as President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, called for a partnership between the Church and the Federal Government to address the country’s growing mental health crisis, Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, gave the figure of the mental health cases recorded in the state while briefing newsmen as part of activities to commemorate the 2025 World Mental Health Day, in Abeokuta, saying “the burden is real and growing fast”.

Dr. Coker who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Oladehinde Kayode, disclosed that the data got from the four service points in Abeokuta, Ijebu Ode, Ilaro, and Ota showed that nearly 1,000 were new patients, while others were follow-ups.

Speaking on the theme of the celebration, “Access to Services – Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies,” Dr. Coker reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to make mental health services accessible, affordable, and acceptable to all residents of the state, in line with global efforts to address mental health challenges, especially during crises and emergencies.

While noting that catastrophes and emergencies such as floods, insecurity, disease outbreaks, and natural disasters often leave behind deep psychological scars in affected communities, she added that during such crises, people face trauma, stress, depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and in some cases suicidal thoughts saying that most of those affected are unable to access care due to limited services, stigma and cost barriers.

Quoting World Health Organization (WHO) data, she disclosed that one in four people globally will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime, while over 90 percent of Nigerians living with mental illness lack access to adequate care.

“Mental health is not a privilege — it is a fundamental human right. In Ogun State, the burden of mental health is real and growing. Data from our four service points, Abeokuta, Ijebu Ode, Ilaro, and Ota show that in just the first half of 2025, we recorded over 10,000 patient visits and nearly 1,000 were new patients, while others were follow-ups, reflecting the chronic nature of these conditions. The top conditions were psychosis, neurosis, epilepsy, depression, and substance use disorders “ she said .

She called for collective action from all sectors of society, urging families, employers, religious leaders, and the media to support mental well-being in their communities.

“Government alone cannot solve this problem as we all need to act. As families, we should create safe spaces for open conversations on mental health with our relatives. Employers should build supportive workplaces that promote mental wellbeing. As religious and community leaders, we should use our platforms to preach compassion and access to care”she said.

Speaking further, Dr. Coker disclosed that the state government has established community mental health hospitals in Abeokuta, Ilaro, Ijebu-Ode, and Ota to enhance access to care.

She also announced the formation of the Ogun State Mental Health Action Committee, chaired by Dr. Olajide Abayomi, with 26 members drawn from various agencies in line with the National Policy on Mental Health.

The committee, she said, will embark on massive community sensitization, education, and engagement programs in the coming months to ensure that people with mental health challenges receive the support they need. On the issue of substance abuse, she noted that the state government was partnering with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to curb drug trafficking and peddling, particularly among young people.

Dr. Coker also highlighted government efforts through the Ministry of Youth and Sports to keep youths productively engaged, encouraging those out of school or unemployed to learn vocational skills and participate in sports — both aimed at preventing involvement in drug abuse and other social vices.

Meanwhile, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, on Friday called for a national partnership between the Church and the Federal Government to address the country’s growing mental health crisis, drawing from his own childhood experiences living among people battling mental illness.

Delivering his keynote address at the National Mental Health Summit organised by CAN at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, to mark World Mental Health Day, Archbishop Okoh recounted how his formative years in a church compound exposed him to the realities of mental suffering long before it became a public health concern.

“I grew up in a church compound that had what we called ‘faith homes’. They were places where people who were ill, including those with mental health challenges, stayed close to the church so they could receive prayers, counselling, and care. As a child, I lived among people with severe mental conditions; some violent, some withdrawn, and I watched some of them regain their sanity and go on to live full lives,” he said.

That early exposure, he said, shaped his lifelong understanding of mental health as a human, not merely medical, challenge; one that requires compassion, patience, and a holistic approach.

“I saw people who came in under terrible conditions but were transformed through love, prayer, and guidance. Some became pastors, married, and raised families. Those experiences taught me that no one is beyond restoration,” the CAN President recalled.

Archbishop Okoh explained that the summit, themed ‘Faith and Mental Health: Break the Silence’, was not just another meeting but a call to action, urging the Church and government to collaborate in breaking stigma and building a compassionate national response.

“For too long, discussions about mental health have remained in the shadows of ignorance and fear. Many Nigerians suffer quietly, even within our churches, battling depression, anxiety, trauma, or emotional exhaustion. They are often misunderstood or judged instead of supported. This summit challenges us to change that narrative,” he said.

The CAN President warned against reducing mental illness to spiritual weakness or demonic affliction, insisting that faith must go hand in hand with medical care and social support.

“Mental illness does not mean a lack of faith. The Bible teaches us to ‘bear one another’s burdens’. The Church must be a place of refuge, not rejection, for those struggling mentally or emotionally,” he said.

Archbishop Okoh urged the government to strengthen mental health policies, increase funding, and integrate counselling and therapy into community and primary healthcare systems.

He also pledged that CAN would mobilise its nationwide structures to complement such efforts through grassroots outreach, pastoral counselling, and mental health education.

“Many people are afraid to confide in family but find comfort in speaking with pastors. We must use that trust responsibly, in partnership with professionals,” Archbishop Okoh said.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s social conditions, he linked rising mental distress among young people to economic hardship, substance abuse, and the moral collapse of society.

“Not all our social problems stem from poverty. Some are rooted in greed; the desire for instant wealth without process. We must teach our youth patience, discipline, and purpose,” he cautioned.

He further disclosed that mental health issues affect all classes of Nigerians, including the wealthy and even clergy.

“Some of my wealthy friends have children who attempted suicide; some pastors themselves are silently struggling. We must care for our caregivers too,” he said.

Archbishop Okoh called for renewed investment in training counsellors, chaplains, and lay ministers to recognise distress early, provide guidance, and refer cases for professional care. He said true healing must address the wholeness of body, soul, and spirit.

“Our sermons and teachings must remind people that seeking help is not weakness but courage. No one is beyond restoration. We can take people off the streets and help them reintegrate into society with dignity and hope,” he emphasised. The CAN President further described the summit as a new beginning for Nigeria’s faith and health sectors.

“This summit is more than a meeting; it is the beginning of a movement; a movement where the Church, the government, and the people unite to ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of background or status, can live with peace of mind, dignity, and belonging,” he declared.