Ogun plans screening of 10,000 women for cancer

L-R: Wife of the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Bagudu; wife of the Governor of Imo State, Mrs Chioma Uzodimma; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; wife of the Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun; Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker and the General Manager, Roche Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Company, Dr. Ladipo Hameed, during a courtesy visit to the governor in his office on Tuesday.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The wife of Ogun State Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun on Tuesday said that the state government plans to offer free cancer screening for 10,000 women residents in the state within the next two years.

Mrs. Abiodun disclosed this while unveiling the state of the art First Ladies Against Cancer initiative Breast Cancer Screening Clinic at Oba Ademola Hospital and Maternity, in Abeokuta.

She explained that the cancer screening clinic is a product of collaborative efforts involving her pet project, Ajose Foundation, the Ogun State government, First Ladies Against Cancer Initiative chaired by the wife of Imo State Governor, Barr Chioma Uzodinma and Roche

Mrs. Abiodun stated that launching the clinic during Breast Cancer Awareness Month was quite significant because breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women worldwide, while it accounts for roughly one in four cancer cases among Nigerian women.

Quoting World Health Organization statistics, she said, nearly 20% of all cancer-related deaths occur in the country

The first lady said that the clinic was set up to improve access to cancer care in the state particularly in the area of early detection among women aged 18 to 60, timely intervention, and sustained care.

She added that “In line with these objectives, we are setting a target to screen 10,000 women in Ogun State over the next two years, entirely free of charge.

“Through this effort, we hope to raise awareness about breast cancer and the life-saving importance of early detection among women aged 18 to 60.

“The FLAC Screening Clinic will serve as a referral hub, ensuring that women with suspicious findings are promptly navigated to tertiary health facilities for further evaluation and treatment.

“Beyond this clinic in Abeokuta, we plan to establish additional screening clinics across multiple local government areas, bringing early detection services closer to women in rural and underserved”.

Speaking at the event, the Chairperson of FLAC and wife of Imo State governor, Barr Chioma Uzodinma said regretted that many cancer cases are diagnosed too late when treatment options are no longer useful saying that the screening clinic however will help to bring screening services closer to the people at the grassroots, especially women in undeserved communities.

Uzodinma explained that early detection remains the weapon to combat the challenge of cancer urging the women in the state to embrace going for screening for the disease and not wait to see any symptoms.

She stated that “As Chairperson of FLAC, I have witnessed the impacts of accessible cancer care, our coalition has educated over 625,000 women and screens thousands of women across Nigeria. We have seen survivors becoming advocates, we have seen fears turning into courage”

Uzodinma urged the health workers to serve the women who will be trooping into the centre for the screening with compassion and competence.

She stated that “And to the women of Ogun State, this screening centre is for you, do not wait for symptoms, do not let fear hold you down, go for screening, bring others with you because early detection is your best bet.

“FLAC remain committed to expanding access to cancer screening nationwide until no woman is left behind in appropriate cancer care. It is about rewriting the story of breast cancer in the country and all hands must be on deck to achieve this laudable dream”.

The wife of Minister of Budget and Planning and former Chairperson of FLAC, Dr Zainab Baugudu also urged women to always check their breasts from time to time for any unusual growth and never hesitate to go for screening since early detection has been found to prove vital to beating the scourge of breast cancer.

Dr Ladi Hameed, General Manager of Roche said that the screening clinic testifies to the power of pooling resources together to win the war against breast cancer in the country calling for the support of everyone to cut down on cancer cases in the country.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker lauded the state government, Mrs Abiodun and other partners for the laudable initiative pledging that the government would ensure that the screening clinic is put to good use while also embarking on more of awareness campaign across the state

Cancer is reportedly a significant and rising health problem in Nigeria, with an estimated 128,000 new cases and 80,000 deaths annually.

The most common cancers according to reports are breast and cervical cancer in women and prostate and colorectal cancer in men.

Key challenges include a weak health system, late diagnosis, and a lack of comprehensive cancer control plans, though Nigeria is working to address these through its 2023-2027 Strategic Cancer Control Plan.