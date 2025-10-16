Ogun: NGO seeks traditional leaders’ support in fighting gender based violence

Participants at a-one day consultative from organized by CEWHIN, for traditional leaders in Ogun State on how to fight gender-based violence in the state.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A Non-Governmental Organization; Centre for Women’s Health and Information (CEWHIN) has called for the support of traditional leaders in Ogun State, to champion the fight against gender based violence (GBV) against women and girls in their various communities.

The Executive Director of CEWHIN, Mrs. Atinuke Odukoya, who made the call at a one day Consultative Forum on Preventing Violence Against Women and Girls, noted that gender-based violence remains one of the human right violence in the country, stressing that many women and girls suffer in silence, without the necessary support system to escape the abuse.

She enjoined the traditional leaders to take actionable steps to protect and empower those who are at risk, stressing that it is part of their duties as community leaders, in their various capacity to eradicate the menace in the society.

The consultative forum, put together by CEWHIN and supported by Fort Foundation, was attended by traditional leaders from across the state.

Mrs. Odukoya said CEWHIN was seeking the support of traditional leaders to combat gender-based violence (GBV) due to their respected positions as cultural and moral authorities in their various communities and domains, stressing that they should use their influence and positions to promote gender equality, and advocate for the safety and dignity of women and girls within their communities.

Highlighting some of the factors responsible for gender-based violence to include power imbalance,; poverty and lack of resources, economic inequality,

weak rule of law, lack of legal protection, discrimination and stigmatization among others, the gender based advocate called on government at all levels to put in place, mechanism that will promote and protect right of women and girls.

The community and traditional leaders should strengthen their collective response to gender based violence, by building stronger support and networks for survivals and foster an environment where violence in any form is no longer tolerated”

She noted “the primary aim of the project was to empower community leaders and youths in Ogun state to take the

lead in preventing violence against women and girls (VAWG), by leveraging the influence of these

leaders, the partnership for Violence Prevention Project seeks to foster prevention within traditional

and religious structures and a more secure and equitable environment for all community members”.

On his part, the lead speaker at the forum, Director, Community Advancement Initiative for Self Reliance (CAI4SR), Dr. Oluropo Ayeni called for sex education and awareness among the women, girls and youths; especially the artisans.

He equally called for economic empowerment for women and girls, saying that when they are properly engaged, they will not be prone to violence and abuse.

Dr. Ayeni challenged parents to be alive to their parental responsibilities and instill in the values and morals, adding that they should be their children’s friends and also give them listen hear at home.

He also cautioned parents to desist from entrusting the care of their children to strangers, in the name of ‘work’.