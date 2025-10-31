Ogun monarch identifies celebration of culture, tradition as panacea to national unity, devt

Oba Lukman Salami, the Ebi of Idena, Iperu Remo and representative of the Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remo land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, the Chairman of Remo Growth Development Foundation, Otunba Seni Adetu, the Chairman of 2025 Remo Day Planning Committee, Adewole Sowole at a briefing over the 2025 Remo Day celebration

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remo land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, has identified celebration of cultural and traditional heritage as a panacea to national unity, development and peaceful co-existence.

Oba Ajayi, who stated this at a press conference, put together as part of activities lined up for Remo ’25 celebration, stated that the festival is designed as a rallying point to foster collaboration and advance the socio-economic development of all communities in Remoland.

Oba Ajayi, who was represented by the Ebi of Idena, Iperu Remo, Oba Lukman Salami, emphasized that cultural festivals serve as a way to foster community bonds, preserve heritage, and create economic opportunities through tourism and other related activities.

He said, “The 2025 Remo Day celebration is another beautiful sight put together to celebrate our diverse culture and to strengthen our unity as a people.

“The power of unity remains a strong catalyst for progress, and I urge all Remo indigenes, friends, and associates to be part of this cultural renaissance.”

Speaking on the theme of the festival, scheduled to take place from December 23rd to 27th, 2025, “One People, Diverse Cultures, One Identity,” the Chairman, Governing Board of RemoGDF, Otunba Seni Adetu, said the festival exemplifies the enduring unity and collective aspiration of the Remo people.

He said, “the theme speaks directly to the spirit of who we are -a people beautifully diverse in our traditions, languages, and expressions, yet firmly united by one shared identity and purpose. It celebrates the harmony that exists in our diversity and reminds us that every community, every lineage, and every family within Remo contributes to the strength of our collective heritage”.

“Remo Day 2025 is a grand celebration of our culture, unity, and identity as one proud people of Remoland.

“The Remo Day 2025 promises to be more than just a festival. It is a homecoming -a gathering that unites sons and daughters of Remo land from all corners of the world to celebrate our achievements and renew our commitment to growth and development”.

“The week-long celebration will feature a rich lineup of activities that reflect both the cultural depth and the progressive vision of Remoland; which include beauty pageant, dance drama performances, and a grand unity rally featuring all Remo communities.

Adetu explained that the RemoGDF, founded about eight years ago under the leadership of Akarigbo Ajayi, remains dedicated to strengthening ties between home and the diaspora while promoting cultural heritage as a driver of development.

The foundation’s Vice Chairman and Chairman of the 2025 Planning Committee, Wole Sowole, noted that the festival has played a significant role in promoting brotherhood among over 40 Remo communities.

He added that activities had been distributed across the three local governments in the Remo region to ensure inclusive participation.