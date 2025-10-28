Ogun FRSC spokesperson Okpe is dead

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Public Education Officer of the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, a Chief Route Commander, is dead.

The State Sector Commander, Akinwunmi Fasakin, confirmed the demise of Okpe to newsmen in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Fasakin said the former image maker of the command had been in a sick bed for a while before succumbing to death on Tuesday in her hometown in Cross River State.

The sector commander said, “We lost Okpe this morning, Tuesday; her family has confirmed the sad news. She had been sick for a while and attending the clinic here in Ogun State until she was given medical leave, after which she travelled to her hometown in Cross River State, where she eventually died.

“Okpe was no doubt an enigma, a very sound, resourceful and professional officer of unparalleled dedication to duty. I have sincerely lost a very dutiful officer. She was very dear to me, and it’s been a sad day since we were told of her death.

“The command commiserates with her family and loved ones and pray that the Almighty God will grant all of us the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss.”