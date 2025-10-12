Ogumu lauds Oborevwori for appointment as SSA on Youth Mobilisation

Stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Delta State, Mr. Promise Ogumu has lauded

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, for appointing him as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Youth Mobilisation.

Reacting to the appointment, Ogumu expressed gratitude God for making the appointment possible.

He thanked Governor Oborevwori, for the opportunity to serve in his administration and for finding him worthy of the responsibility.

Ogumu pledged that he would not disappoint the Governor and the people of the State, assuring that he will carry out his duties with utmost commitment, integrity, and dedication.

He also expressed appreciation to the immediate past governor of the State Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for his constant support and guidance.

He acknowledged the pivotal role that Okowa had played in his political growth, describing him as a leader, mentor, and political father.

Mr. Ogumu affirmed his readiness to mobilise and engage youths across the state, while also serving as a positive ambassador and role model.