Ogee Vlain set to drop emotional new single ‘Life in a Year’

Ogee Vlain, a fast-growing Nigerian Afrobeat artiste, has announced the release of his highly anticipated single “Life in a Year”, scheduled to drop on November 2, 2025. The upcoming track captures a powerful emotional journey and marks a significant moment in the artiste’s evolving career.

Born and raised in Kano State, Ogee Vlain has spent the last three years developing his sound and building a dedicated fan base. With four songs already live across major streaming platforms, he continues to position himself as one of the promising voices in the next wave of Afrobeats talent.

“Life in a Year” is an introspective piece built on personal experiences gathered throughout the year. The track explores themes of growth, resilience, emotional healing, and personal transformation, giving listeners an intimate look into his journey. The record not only serves as a personal diary of lessons learned but also as motivation for listeners facing similar life battles.

Ogee Vlain’s music draws heavily from his own life experiences, presenting raw emotion and relatable themes. His songwriting reflects moments of heartbreak, self-reflection, perseverance, and celebration, creating a sound that blends emotional storytelling with vibrant Afrobeat rhythms.

As an independent artiste, Ogee Vlain continues to navigate the realities of funding and self-driven music promotion. Despite limited financial resources, he remains determined to succeed without compromising his artistic freedom or authenticity.

Influenced by legendary and contemporary icons including Tupac Shakur, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, and Wizkid, Ogee Vlain aims to carve a unique identity that blends cultural consciousness, musical innovation, and emotional relatability.

“I’m excited to share ‘Life in a Year’ with my fans,” says Ogee Vlain. “This song is a reflection of my journey, and I believe it will resonate with anyone who’s faced challenges and come out stronger on the other side.”

The single is positioned as an inspiring and reflective anthem designed to resonate with young audiences navigating life’s challenges, transitions, and personal milestones.

Ogee Vlain will be performing live at the Afrobeat Festival on December 5th, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria.