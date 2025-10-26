Ofego’s new single ‘Let Dem Come In’ surpasses one million streams worldwide

B.O.Y Music artiste and Banku Music sensation Ofego has achieved another major milestone as his latest single, “Let Dem Come In,” surpasses a million streams across global music platforms, marking yet another win for the fast-rising Nigerian star.

The hit single, which features label mate DJ Chop Knuckle and label B.O.Y Music, has taken the digital space by storm since its debut. Originally scheduled for release on November 3rd, the song was pushed forward to October 23rd due to overwhelming demand from fans. It premiered on Large Radio, Miami, United States, shortly before its official audio and music video dropped.

The music video, directed by the wave-making filmmaker SMOKEAfrica, continues the creative collaboration between him and Ofego, following visuals for “U Wrong” and “Gbamsolutely.” Both tracks are from Ofego’s forthcoming “1 Man MP” album, set for release on January 13, 2026.

“Let Dem Come In” was produced in Jamaica by ZIGGY BEATzzz and mixed and mastered by Mr Uzezi for B.O.Y Music. The track’s infectious energy and distinctive Banku rhythm have sparked a global TikTok challenge under the hashtags #LetDemComeIn, #Ofego, and #NewSchoolBanku, which has further boosted its popularity among music lovers.

Speaking on the success of the single, Ofego expressed his gratitude to fans for their massive support, saying, “This record is special to me. It represents a new sound and a new chapter for Banku music. I’m grateful to everyone streaming, vibing, and dancing to it worldwide.”

Industry watchers describe “Let Dem Come In” as a defining moment for Ofego’s evolving sound, blending rich Afro-fusion elements with contemporary Banku vibes. With millions of streams and growing social media traction, the song continues to cement Ofego’s place among the new wave of African music innovators.

Music enthusiasts can still join the #LetDemComeInChallenge, which runs until December, as the single continues to dominate charts and playlists across Africa and beyond.