Ofego’s ‘D Girls Dem Daddy’ album bags Album of the Year nomination at 2025 NAMA

More glory appears to be coming the way of fast-rising Afrobeat sensation Ofego, as his chart-topping 2025 studio album “D Girls Dem Daddy” has been nominated for Album of the Year at the 2025 Notable Africa Music Awards (NAMA), set to take place this December in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Banku Music star, who clinched multiple awards at the 2024 edition — including Songwriter of the Year and West Africa Artiste of the Year continues his winning streak as his latest project racks up more nominations across key categories.

Following its huge commercial and streaming success, D Girls Dem Daddy has earned several new nods, including Pop Song of the Year for Girls Dem Daddy Remix, Afrobeat Song of the Year for Desperado Remix, and Music Video of the Year for Girls Dem Daddy.

The recognition also extends to Ofego’s creative collaborators. Mr. Uzezi, who mixed and mastered all tracks on the album, has been nominated for Sound Engineer of the Year, while Madumike earned a nod for Music Video Director of the Year for the Girls Dem Daddy official video. The artist’s label, B.O.Y Music, also scored a nomination for Notable Music Promoter of the Year.

Speaking on the latest nominations, Ofego expressed excitement and gratitude for the continued recognition of his work.

“This album means a lot to me, it represents growth, creativity, and the voice of the new African sound,” he said. “Being nominated alongside some of the continent’s finest talents is a blessing, and I’m grateful to everyone who’s supported my journey.”

With the nominations rolling in and fan support at an all-time high, Ofego’s D Girls Dem Daddy appears poised to make a strong showing at this year’s ceremony — further cementing his place as one of the leading voices in Africa’s evolving music scene.