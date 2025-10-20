Ofego scores multiple nominations at NAMA 2025 following ‘D Girls Dem Daddy’ album

Banku Music artiste Ofego continues his winning streak as multiple songs from his hit 2025 album D Girls Dem Daddy have earned him several nominations at the upcoming Notable Africa Music Awards (NAMA) 2025, set to take place in Lagos, Nigeria.

The nominations come on the heels of the massive success of D Girls Dem Daddy, which solidified Ofego’s position as one of Africa’s most versatile music talents. The artist, who previously won Songwriter of the Year and West Africa Artiste of the Year at NAMA 2024 in Accra, Ghana, has once again been nominated in major categories including Songwriter of the Year, Afrobeat Artiste of the Year, and Vocalist Artiste of the Year.

Songs from his celebrated album also made the cut, with Heavy Duty nominated for Dancehall Song of the Year, Body Body Banging for R&B Song of the Year, and Gbazaquin for Reggae Song of the Year. In addition, his 2025 single 247 100 Bars featuring Therealbarrylane — the first track off his forthcoming album 1 Man MP scheduled for release on January 13, 2026 — has been nominated for Rap Song of the Year.

His label, B.O.Y Music, which received a nomination for Record Label of the Year in 2024, has also been nominated again this year. Fans can cast their votes via namusicawards.com.

Speaking on his recent achievements, Ofego expressed gratitude to his fans and collaborators.

“Every nomination reminds me that the sound we’re creating connects deeply with people,” Ofego said. “This is not just about awards it’s about telling African stories through music and celebrating our rhythm.”

Ofego, who recently released Gbamsolutely the eighth single off his upcoming 1 Man MP album is already gearing up for his next project, New School Banku. The album’s first single, Let Dem Come In, produced by Ziggy BEATzzz, mixed and mastered by Mr Uzezi, and featuring DJ Chop Knuckle and B.O.Y Music, will be accompanied by a visually stunning music video directed by SMOKEAfrica, the creative mind behind U Wrong and Gbamsolutely.

“New School Banku is the next phase of my sound,” Ofego added. “It’s where tradition meets the future of African music.”

With consistent artistry and back-to-back hits, Ofego’s growing recognition at NAMA 2025 reaffirms his place among the continent’s most promising and influential new-generation artists.