Ode-Idahosa emerges Youth Ambassador to Egypt

Secretary-General of Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO) Africa Continental, Hon. Amb. Hamzaosa Ode-Idahosa, has been appointed Youth Ambassador to Egypt with a charge to represent and promote the interests of Nigerian youths in the North Africa country.

The appointment was announced by the Vice President Diaspora of the Council, Amb Collins IDAHOSA during a chat with newsmen, describing Ode-Idahosa as a proper and invaluable young professional with the right zeal and orientation to represent the interest of Nigerian youths on the global stage.

Ambassador Collins Idahosa disclosed that with the current position of Hamsaosa Ode-Idahosa as the President, South-South Egypt Chapter of NYCN, he possesses the requisite experience, exceptional leadership skills and dedication to foster youth development and to also help strengthen youth networking, cooperation, and development among Nigerians in Egypt.

“As Youth Ambassador, Ode-Idahosa will inspire and motivate young people to become active participants in shaping their interests and development.” He said.

In his response to the appointment, Amb Ode-Idahosa expressed gratitude to God and the NYCN for finding him worthy of the office, pointing out that he was prepared to serve and advance the course of youths on the global stage, calling on Nigerian youths wherever they may be in Egypt and other parts of the world to always get in touch in order to build a synergy towards creating the right atmosphere for youths to thrive and make impact.

The Chairman of all zonal presidents under the Nigerian Community in the Arab Republic of Egypt, also pledged to amplify the voices of young Nigerians, advocate for policies and initiatives that address the unique challenges they face.

Hon. Amb. Hamzaosa Ode-Idahosa hails from Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State and is Edo state Diaspora Agency Liaison Officer in Egypt.