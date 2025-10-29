Obudu devt programmes ‘ll align with Gov Otu’s mantra – LG Chair

…dedicates National Merit Award to Gov Otu

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Chairman of Obudu Local Government Area, Hon Amb Peter Akonfe Undiandeye, KSM, has been honoured with the 2025 Nigerian Local Government Merit Award as the Best Performing Local Government Chairman in Nigeria in the category of Road and Infrastructure Development.

The award ceremony took place on Wednesday at the National Merit House in Abuja.

In his welcome address, the National Coordinator of the Nigerian Local Government Merit Award, Chief Bayode Ojo, said the initiative was created to celebrate excellence in grassroots governance and encourage local government chairmen who demonstrate exceptional commitment to development.

He noted that the recipients emerged after a rigorous screening process which involved verification visits to project sites to confirm the authenticity of claims.

Chief Ojo congratulated the awardees and urged them to remain symbols of progress and sustainable development at the grassroots. He encouraged them to continue raising the standard of service delivery in their communities.

Reacting after receiving the award, Hon Undiandeye expressed gratitude to the organisers for recognising the strides of his administration in strengthening good governance at the local level.

He highlighted some of the people centred interventions undertaken in Obudu, especially in road infrastructure and the provision of basic social amenities that directly impact livelihoods.

Hon Undiandeye dedicated the award to the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, and to the people of Obudu.

He expressed joy over the honour but said he would derive a deeper sense of fulfilment when Obudu is fully transformed into a model for sustainable rural development.

He affirmed that the recognition would further motivate him to intensify efforts on programmes that align with Governor Otu’s People First mantra and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He also commended Governor Otu for providing purposeful leadership and for consistently supporting local government administrations across the state.

In goodwill messages, government officials, National Assembly members and stakeholders congratulated the awardees and urged them to deepen their commitment to transparency, accountability and quality service delivery.

According to them, strengthening governance at the local level remains the foundation for building a brighter future for Nigeria.

The highlight of the event was the formal presentation of the award plaque and certificate to Hon Undiandeye by the Member representing Obanliku, Bekwarra and Obudu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Peter Akpanke. The ceremony also featured the official launch of Landmark Magazine.