Oborevwori’s youth empowerment initiative impactful – Ogumu

The Senior Special Assistant on youth mobilization Mr Promise Ogumu has said the Delta State Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori’s youth empowerment initiative is yielding positive results.

Ogumu praised the governor for building on the job creation initiative of his predecessor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, and creating thousands of jobs for young Deltans.

“Governor Oborevwori has reduced the rate of unemployment and Deltans are happy,” Ogumu said.

He attributed the success to the governor’s effective policies, which have boosted the state economy.

Ogumu expressed confidence that Oborevwori’s initiatives will continue to shape Delta’s future and empower young people, ensuring a brighter tomorrow.

Ogumu noted that the governor’s efforts have made a significant impact on the lives of young people in Delta State, providing them with opportunities for economic growth and development.

He commended the governor for his commitment to the welfare of young people and urged other stakeholders to support the initiative.

The youth empowerment initiative is part of the governor’s broader agenda to promote economic development and improve the lives of citizens.

The initiative includes skills acquisition programs, entrepreneurship training, and job placement services, among others.

Ogumu urged young people in Delta State to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the governor’s initiative and work towards building a brighter future for themselves and their communities.

He expressed optimism that with the governor’s continued support, the youth of Delta State will be able to achieve their full potential and contribute to the development of the state.