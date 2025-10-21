Oborevwori’s performance has vindicated my 2023 decision —Okowa

… as Ukodo Nation Forum honours him for choosing the governor as successor

By Paul Olayemi

ASABA—Former Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that the impressive performance of his successor, Sheriff Oborevwori, after two years in office, has vindicated his decision to support him during the 2023 governorship election.

Okowa stated this in Asaba during a thank-you visit by the Ukodo Nation Forum, led by its National Convener, Olorogun Morrison Olori, who honoured him for his foresight in choosing Oborevwori. He praised the group’s early mobilisation and continued support for the governor, describing Oborevwori as “a man who has brought brightness and renewed hope to Delta State.”

“You have started the politics of organising for your son early, and it’s very exciting to me,” Okowa said. “I want to thank all of you for starting this group, because it’s very important to our political future.”

He noted that Oborevwori’s developmental strides, particularly in infrastructure, had silenced critics. “There are projects that cost quite a lot of money,” Okowa said. “If you’re coming from Ughelli down to Asaba, if it’s just that road alone, we thank God — it speaks volumes.”

Okowa added that initial criticisms of Oborevwori stemmed from “class prejudice,” stressing that “leadership is about who has the passion to serve the people.”

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for improved revenue allocation to states, saying it had enabled governors to execute more projects. “We must thank Mr. President for engineering revenue generation so that states no longer cry like before,” he said.

Olorogun Olori said the Forum honoured Okowa for “laying a trillion-dollar foundation for Delta State” by choosing Oborevwori, adding that the group would mobilise support for both Oborevwori and Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.