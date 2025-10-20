Oborevwori’s leadership shows we made right choice — Ex-gov, Okowa

Elder statesman and convener of Ukodo Nation Forum, Olorogun Morrison Olori presenting an award to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa during the group’s thank-you visit on Friday

…Honoured By Ukodo Nation Forum For Choosing Oborevwori As Successor

By Paul Olayemi

Former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has declared that the performance of his successor, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, after two years in office has vindicated the decision to support him during the 2023 governorship election, despite widespread skepticism at the time.

Speaking during a thank-you visit by members of the Ukodo Nation Forum led by its national convener, Olorogun Morrison Olori, Okowa praised the group for its early mobilisation to consolidate political support for Governor Oborevwori, whom he described as “a man who has brought brightness to the state.”

“You have started the politics of organising for your son early, and it’s very exciting to me. I want to thank all of you for starting this group, because it’s actually very important to us,” Okowa said.

He noted that Governor Oborevwori’s developmental strides, particularly on major infrastructural projects, have silenced early critics who doubted his competence.

The former governor specifically praised Oborevwori for the completion of the Ughelli-Asaba Road, flyover bridges in Uvwie, Agbor and Ughelli, noting that he feels satisfied that he was succeeded by the governor.

“There are projects that cost quite a lot of money. If you’re coming from Ughelli down to Asaba, if it’s just that road alone, we thank God… It speaks volumes,” Okowa said, adding that initial attacks on the governor were based on class prejudice and political bias.

“People made all kinds of comments, as if the governor then was a nobody. But until you watch a man from the inside, you may not know who he truly is.”

The former governor took a swipe at elitist politics, insisting that leadership should be based on capacity, not class identity.

“Some people wanted us to go the direction of ‘this person belongs to this class,’ or ‘that one is from the upper circle.’ No. It’s about who has the passion to serve the people. Oborevwori is that person.”

Okowa also commended the federal government under President Bola Tinubu for improvements in revenue allocation, which he said had enabled state governments to execute more developmental projects.

“You may be in the position and not have the resources to do what you want for the people. This is why we must thank Mr. President. He has engineered the revenue generation in such a way that states and local governments are no longer crying like before.”

The former governor drew parallels between Nigeria’s current reforms and the economic transformations of countries like China and Singapore, urging Nigerians to exercise patience.

“There is inflation now, yes, but we must explain to Nigerians to be patient. In the next three years, we will begin to see the effect. See what China is today. Singapore too had to go through painful reforms. That’s exactly what President Tinubu is doing.”

Okowa cautioned against the tendency to vilify reformers, stating that although the President is currently being criticised, his policies will eventually prove beneficial to the country.

“What we’ve been doing is destroying Nigeria thinking we are building it. Someone now comes to repair, and we rain curses on him. But in the end, Nigerians will realise he came to fix the nation.”

The former governor concluded by urging the Ukodo Nation Forum to continue building grassroots support for Oborevwori ahead of future elections.

“I urge you to build a strong support base for your son. He’s doing well, and he has been lucky — God prepared him for this time,” he said, while also acknowledging the contributions of political elder, Olorogun Olori, whom he described as “still very strong at his age.”

In his remark, the Convener of Ukodo Nation Forum and elder statesman, Olorogun Olori, said the visit was to honour former Governor Okowa for his foresight in the choice of Oborevwori as his successor, noting that “you laid a trillion dollars foundation for Delta State for choosing Governor Oborevwori in 2023.”

Accompanied by some leaders of the group, including Olorogun Mike Okenini, Olorogun Anthony Ugbodume, Olorogun Felix Ekure, Pastor Ovie Duke Kanabar, Hon. (Mrs.) Elohor Daisy-Okpamwa, Duke Shokare , Hon. Philip Osume, Olorogun Olori said Deltans are indebted to Okowa for giving the state “a workaholic Governor”.

Olori, who is the Obaseki of Great Ughelli Kingdom, assured the former governor that the group, which cut-across the three senatorial districts, would mobilise Deltans for the re-election of Governor Oborevwori and President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The APC chieftain, while noting that Oborevwori was underrated in the last election, he has however proven his worth and competence through his performance and institution of legacy projects in the state.

Olorogun Olori tasked Deltan to continue to support the Oborevwori and President Tinubu, stating that both leaders are God sent to redeem Delta and Nigeria at the most challenging times.