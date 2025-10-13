Oborevwori appoints Sunday Omaduvie as SSA on Political

Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has appointed Amb Omaduvie Sunday Okeoghene as Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters.

This appointment underscores the governor’s commitment to fostering youth development and empowering talented individuals.

Amb Omaduvie, a seasoned entrepreneur and political mobilizer, expressed gratitude for the appointment, pledging to contribute significantly to the Oborevwori administration.

Notably, he previously served as Special Assistant on Youth Development under former Governor Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa.

With a track record of inspiring and training young entrepreneurs, Amb Omaduvie has garnered several awards for his contributions to youth development in Delta State.

His appointment is seen as a strategic move to leverage his expertise in driving youth engagement and development initiatives.

Under Governor Oborevwori’s leadership, Delta State has witnessed significant development, including the engagement of thousands of youths in meaningful projects.

Amb Omaduvie’s appointment is expected to further bolster these efforts, ensuring continued progress and impact in the state.