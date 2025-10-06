Obiodeh Foundation commits N5m to 2025 UNR Isoko unity cup

The Goodnews Emamusi Obiodeh Foundation has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Igbide community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State for emerging as the host of the 2025 UNR Isoko Unity Football Competition, scheduled to hold on December 14.

In a bold gesture aimed at promoting grassroots sports and empowering young talents, the Foundation has announced a 5 million Naira prize package for the tournament. Both male and female champions will receive ₦1 million each, while runners-up in both categories will be awarded 500,000 Naira.

To further inspire excellence, the top goal scorers in the male and female divisions will each earn ₦200,000. In a first-of-its-kind incentive, every goal scored during the tournament will attract a 100,000 Naira reward designed to fuel thrilling, attacking football and elevate the competitive spirit.

Chief Emamusi Obiodeh, Chairman of the Foundation and Delta State Commissioner for Lands and Surveys, will attend the event to personally endorse the initiative and celebrate the power of sport to foster unity.

According to him, “Sport is a powerful force for community building, youth inspiration, and a brighter future, Obiodeh remarked. Our support for this tournament reflects our unwavering belief in those ideals.

“It also echoes the vision of our Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, whose leadership continues to promote peace, inclusivity, and youth development across Delta State.”

The 2025 UNR Isoko Unity Cup is expected to attract widespread participation and enthusiasm, serving not only as a showcase of athletic talent but also as a celebration of the enduring unity and cultural pride of the Isoko people and the broader Delta region.