Obidike donates books in honour of Seyi Tinubu’s 40th birthday

…Extols Seyi Tinubu’s Philanthropy

ABUJA — As part of activities marking the 40th birthday of Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, schools across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and several states in Nigeria are set to receive educational books donated by All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka.

Obidike, in a statement issued on Monday, described Seyi Tinubu as a “good man deeply loved by Nigerian youths,” commending his dedication to youth empowerment, education, and philanthropy.

He explained that the donation was made in honour of Seyi Tinubu’s commitment to human capital development, adding that the initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasizes investment in education as a foundation for national progress.

According to Obidike, the book distribution exercise will cover schools in Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, Ogun, Anambra, and other parts of the country, with the goal of promoting literacy and improving learning outcomes among Nigerian students.

“It is Seyi’s belief that every Nigerian should have access to quality education for the progress and development of our great nation,” Obidike said.

He further extolled Seyi Tinubu’s philanthropic nature, noting that his commitment to helping others has continued to inspire young Nigerians and promote a culture of service and generosity.

“As you celebrate your 40th birthday today, may God Almighty, who gave you a good heart and philanthropic spirit, continue to be with you, my friend. Nigerians love you dearly for your kindness and compassion,” Obidike stated.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier described his son as “an epitome of humanity and philanthropy,” commending his consistent efforts to uplift the less privileged and support social development initiatives across the country.

The book donation exercise is expected to commence in the coming weeks, with several public and private schools already indicating readiness to receive the materials