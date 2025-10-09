By Bayo Wahab

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia State, has downplayed Peter Obi’s political relevance in the South-East, saying he is currently the most important politician in the region.

Orji said he would not discuss the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate for any reason, insisting that his focus remains on the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Wednesday, Kalu, who represents Abia North Senatorial District, made it clear that he had no interest in engaging in conversations about Obi.

“Let me be honest with you, I’m a member of the APC and I don’t want to discuss Peter Obi, I’ve told you before,” Kalu said.

“I don’t want to discuss Peter Obi for any reason. You can ask me about the leader of my party, I will answer you, whether the question is right or wrong, I will answer you.”

The former governor, however, noted that he would be open to a public debate if Obi were present.

“Any day you want me to discuss Peter Obi, give us two hours, put him there and put me here, and we will be able to sort it out,” he added.

Reacting to suggestions that Obi is the political leader of the South-East, Kalu dismissed the claim, declaring himself the region’s most influential politician.

“He (Obi) is not my leader; I am the most important politician from that zone,” Kalu boasted.

He also highlighted his political track record to justify his position, adding that the 4.9 million votes he received in 2007 as the presidential candidate of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) remain valid.

“I have won two states before under PPA. I ran for president before; my 4.9 million votes in 2007 are still there. We achieved a lot with PPA. We had ministers, ambassadors, and other appointments under President Yar’Adua,” he said.

Kalu reaffirmed that his experience and achievements make him a major political figure in the South-East, not Peter Obi, who was the Labour Party’s flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election.

Vanguard News