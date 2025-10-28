Obasanjo, Osinbajo, Obi among dignitaries as Kolade is laid to rest

By Juliet Umeh

It was a solemn and reflective atmosphere at St. Peter’s Church, Faji, Lagos Island, on Tuesday, as family members, friends, clerics, and dignitaries gathered to bid farewell to Dr. Christopher Kolade, who was laid to rest amid moving tributes and prayers.

The service was attended by several prominent Nigerians, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

Also present were Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman of Channels Television, John Momoh, and other distinguished personalities.

Delivering the sermon, Prof. Dapo Asaju described the late Kolade as “a saint by all standards,” noting that his life embodied humility, discipline, integrity, and service to God and humanity.

“Dr. Kolade was a role model who lived by faith and moral uprightness. We need more men like him—men whose lives reflect godly values,” Asaju said.

He reminded the congregation of the transient nature of life, urging them to live purposefully and with eternity in mind.

“When a man dies, he leaves behind his titles and possessions. What remains is the soul, which will face judgment before God,” he added.

Prof. Asaju also recalled Kolade’s decades of service to St. Peter’s Church as a choirmaster and organist, describing him as “a pillar of faith, discipline, and quiet strength.”

Using the occasion to reflect on the state of the nation, he called for renewed patriotism and moral rebirth, urging Nigerians to emulate the late Kolade’s values of integrity and service.

“Nigeria has great potential. What we need is sincerity, good governance, and the fear of God to reclaim our rightful place among nations,” he said.

The service concluded with prayers for the repose of Dr. Kolade’s soul and for divine comfort for his family.