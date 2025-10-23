Obaigbena debunks report of alleged exile as fake news

Publisher of THISDAY Newspapers and Chairman of Arise News Channel, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, has refuted claims circulating online that he fled Nigeria to evade investigation over an alleged $225 million loan scandal.

The false report, which surfaced on several online platforms, alleged that Obaigbena had gone on self-exile to the United Kingdom following a supposed manhunt by security agencies.

In response, Arise News X platform labelled the story “FAKE NEWS,”.

No official statement or credible source has corroborated the claims, and there is no evidence of any ongoing investigation or manhunt involving the media mogul.