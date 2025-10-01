OAU honours Seyi Asagun with award of excellence for climate action, clean energy drive

By Aishat Aliu

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has conferred an Award of Excellence on the Chief Executive Officer of Entourage Integrated Trust Limited, Mr. Seyi Asagun, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to climate action, clean energy, and sustainable finance.

The honour was presented at the 2025 International Conference on Climate Action and Humanitarian Services, where Asagun was celebrated for his pioneering role in advancing solar-powered solutions and promoting eco-conscious practices that continue to transform local communities.

In his acceptance remarks, Asagun described the award as both “humbling and motivating,” pledging to deepen his commitment to green initiatives.

“Our future must be green — and I remain committed to driving initiatives that not only empower businesses but also protect our planet for generations to come,” he said.

The organisers noted that Asagun’s work demonstrates the critical intersection of finance, environmental stewardship, and inclusive growth, adding that his model offers practical solutions to Nigeria’s clean energy deficit.

The recognition adds to Asagun’s rising profile as a thought leader in sustainable finance. He was previously listed in The Guardian’s Top 50 Entrepreneurs of the Year and received the UN-POLAC Award for Peace and Humanitarian Service, underscoring his role as a visionary bridging business growth with social and environmental impact.

Asagun, who has over two decades of experience in banking, microfinance, and SME development, leads Entourage Integrated Trust Limited, a microfinance institution with a presence in 29 states. He is also the founder of The Seyi Asagun Brief, a platform dedicated to thought leadership on finance, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development.