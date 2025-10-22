OAU Economics Class of 2005 marks 20 years of excellence, global impact

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife , OAU

By Jimoh Babatunde

Two decades after graduating from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), members of the Economics Class of 2005 have returned to their alma mater to celebrate 20 years of professional excellence, leadership, and impact across the globe.

The anniversary celebration, themed “From Ife to the World,” brought together alumni from within and outside Nigeria for a weekend of reflection, networking, and renewed commitment to contribute to the growth of their department and university.

Speaking at the event, Chairperson of the Reunion Planning Committee, Abiola Adelana, said the gathering was more than a social reunion, describing it as “a reaffirmation of our shared heritage, professional evolution, and collective responsibility to give back.”

She explained that months of planning by a central committee comprising members across continents culminated in the landmark celebration, which highlights the class’s global achievements and enduring bond.

Also speaking, Vice President (Nigeria) of the Alumni Class, Jolaoluwa Ademola, said the event was both reflective and forward-looking. “We are not just looking back with fond memories; we are looking forward with renewed vision,” he stated.

Members of the 2005 class now occupy senior positions in global organisations, financial institutions, academia, and public service, spanning more than 15 countries. As part of their 20th anniversary activities, the group announced plans to strengthen partnerships with the Department of Economics through mentorship programmes, scholarships, and research collaborations.

Adelana expressed appreciation to all alumni, sponsors, and partners whose support made the celebration possible, as well as those who travelled from far and near to rekindle the Great Ife spirit.

She also paid tribute to members of the Central Planning Committee, including Jolaoluwa Ademola, Yinka Idowu, Tunde Akinsola, Kabir Lawal, Kazeem Adefemi, Tunde Kenny Adigun, and Sunday Fakunle. Others acknowledged for their contributions were Lyons Mercy, Bunmi Akintilo, Seyi Onasanya, Tosin Ariyo, Yosola Oni, Sunday Seyi Asagun, Ify Olaoti, Dayo Adedeji, Ola Falade, and Simeon Umukoro.

The Executive Team led by President Ogunojemite Damola, alongside Jolaoluwa Ademola (VP Nigeria), Yinka Idowu (VP Diaspora), Tunde Akinsola (Secretary-General), Adesoye Yemi (Assistant Secretary), Ugah-Iweta Ejaikpokeoghene (Finance Secretary), Modupe Ariyo (Treasurer), Ayodeji Adewale (PRO), and Hon. Olorunfemi Folashade (Liaison Officer) were also commended for their leadership.

As the class marks two decades of excellence, members reiterated that the Great Ife spirit remains alive in their professional and personal pursuits. “Excellence never graduates,” they declared, pledging to continue flying the OAU flag high in all their endeavours.