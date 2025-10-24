OAU Economics Class of 2005 marks 20 years of excellence and global impact

By Jimoh Babatunde

Two decades after graduating from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), members of the Economics Class of 2005 will be returning to their alma mata to celebrate 20 years of professional excellence, leadership, and impact across the globe.

The anniversary celebration, themed “From Ife to the World,” will bring together alumni from within and outside Nigeria for a weekend of reflection, networking, and renewed commitment to contribute to the growth of their department and university.

Speaking on the coming event, Chairperson of the Reunion Planning Committee, Abiola Adelana describes the reunion as “a reaffirmation of our shared heritage, professional evolution, and collective responsibility to give back.”

She commended what has gone into planning the event by a central committee comprising members across continents.

She said their efforts will culminate in the landmark celebration, which will highlight the class’s global achievements and enduring bond.

Also speaking on the coming reunion, President Damola Ogunjemite says,We look forward to having all class members known as the Vibes, it promises to be an event intentionally planned to be memorable.

Vice President (Nigeria) of the Alumni Class, Jolaoluwa Ademola, said the event is reflective and forward-looking.

“We are not just looking back with fond memories; we are looking forward with renewed vision,” he stated.

Members of the 2005 class now occupy senior positions in global organisations, financial institutions, academia, and public service, spanning more than 15 countries.

As part of their 20th anniversary activities, the group announced plans to strengthen partnerships with the Department of Economics through mentorship programmes, scholarships, and research collaborations.

Adelana expressed appreciation to all alumni, sponsors, and partners as well as those who will be travelling from far and near to rekindle the Great Ife spirit.

She also paid tribute to members of the Central Planning Committee, including Jolaoluwa Ademola, Yinka Idowu, Tunde Akinsola, Kabir Lawal, Lyons Mercy, Kazeem Adefemi, Tunde Kenny Adigun, and Sunday Fakunle. Others acknowledged for their contributions were, Bunmi Akintilo, Seyi Onasanya, Tosin Ariyo, Yosola Oni, Sunday Seyi Asagun, Ify Olaoti, Dayo Adedeji, Ola Falade, and Simeon Umukoro.

The Executive Team led by President Ogunojemite Damola, alongside Jolaoluwa Ademola (VP Nigeria), Yinka Idowu (VP Diaspora), Tunde Akinsola (Secretary-General), Adesoye Yemi (Assistant Secretary), Ugah-Iweta Ejaikpokeoghene (Finance Secretary), Modupe Ariyo (Treasurer), Ayodeji Adewale (PRO), and Hon. Olorunfemi Folashade (Liaison Officer) were also commended for their leadership.

As the class marks two decades of excellence, Adelana says members will reiterate that the Great Ife spirit remains alive in their professional and personal pursuits. “Excellence never graduates,” she declared, pledging to continue flying the OAU flag high in all their endeavours.

“We look forward to having all Class members known as the Vibes, it promises to be an event intentionally planned to be memorable. Great IFE! Great VIBES!”