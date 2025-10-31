Oando Foundation delivers improved learning facilities to Rivers schools

Independent charity established to support the Nigerian government in achieving its Universal Basic Education, UBE, goals, Oando Foundation, OF, has reinforced commitment to improving learning for children by commissioning 10 newly upgraded Early Childhood Care and Development, ECCD, centres across four public primary schools in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The intervention, executed under the Foundation’s LEARNOVATE-SEED, Supporting Early Childhood Education and Development initiative, was aiming at ensuring equitable education systems in Nigeria.

UNICEF had said only one in three children were enrolled for early childhood education in Nigeria.

Through the LEARNOVATE-SEED initiative, four public primary schools, Seabed Model Primary School, St Paul’s Model Primary School, Cornel Abbe Model Primary School, CAMPS, and Community Primary School in Rivers were enhanced.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Head of Oando Foundation, Tonia Uduimoh, said: ‘As an indigenous organisation that draws a significant pool of its talent from the local labour market, it is important that we contribute meaningfully to national development, especially in building human capital.

“Our goal, through the Oando Foundation, is to help restore the glory of our public schools. We see ourselves as collaborators with the government — doing our part to ensure that the next generation is better prepared to add value to society, and to organisations like ours, when they enter the workforce.”

Also commenting on the initiative, Director of Administration and Supplies, Mrs Mina Gabriella Tolofari, representing Executive Chairman, Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, RSUBEB, Sir Samuel Ogeh, said: ‘’On behalf of RSUBEB, I want to extend our heartfelt thanks to Oando Foundation for this incredible upgrade to our early childhood classrooms and this marvelous work in our schools. I am overwhelmed with joy that such a good thing would happen in our education system.”

Meanwhile, the project included the donation of 720 ergonomic ECCD chairs, 120 ECCD tables, wall-mounted whiteboards, bookshelves, playmats and digital learning aids such as 50-inch LED televisions preloaded with age-appropriate educational content.